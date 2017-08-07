Here & Now
Support the news
Debate Over Debt Ceiling Looms
A debate over the debt ceiling — the country's borrowing limit — is just around the corner, with a deadline coming this fall.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about what is likely to happen, and what will happen if the limit is not increased.
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news