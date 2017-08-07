Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Murder Of 19-Year-Old Haunts Nashville Neighborhood

August 07, 2017
  • Meribah Knight, Nashville Public Radio
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Following her death, Vastoria Lucas' senior photo and high school diploma were displayed at an event at Stratford High School. (Meribah Knight/WPLN)MoreCloseclosemore
Following her death, Vastoria Lucas' senior photo and high school diploma were displayed at an event at Stratford High School. (Meribah Knight/WPLN)

In March, 19-year-old Vastoria Lucas was shot and killed near a playground in a Nashville public housing complex. The brazenness of the killing shocked the neighborhood, which is grappling with the highest homicide rate in nearly three decades.

Meribah Knight (@meribah) from Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio reports.

This segment aired on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news