Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Thrupence, "Winston"

Bosnian Rainbows, "Turtle Neck"

Múm, "Green Grass of Tunnel"

Fool's Gold, "Surprise Hotel"

Edamame, "Abacus"

Horse Lords, "Macaw"

Isan, "Ship"

Shigeto, "Huron River Drive"

Bis, "Sound of Sleet"

Mux Mool, "Night Court"

Clark, "Absence"

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya, "No Drool"

Earth, "Miami Morning Coming Down II (Shine)"

Marconi Union, "Alone Together"

Jojo Mayer & Nerve, "Syncopath"

Fulgeance, "Sainte Catherine"

R. Stevie Moore, "Signal"

Mokhov, "Halcyon Days"

Com Truise, "Colorvision"