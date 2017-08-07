Here & Now
Trump Tweets 'Working Hard From New Jersey'
President Trump is officially on vacation, but he tweeted Monday morning that he's working from his golf club in New Jersey.
In a flood of tweets, Trump also blasted "fake news" while insisting his base of support remains strong in the Republican Party despite a report in The New York Times Sunday that Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, are positioning themselves to run in 2020.
NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to preview the week ahead in politics.
This segment airs on August 7, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
