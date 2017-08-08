August 8, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 8, 2017 full broadcast, North Korea is warning that it will take "physical action" against the newest U.N. sanctions, which could cut the country's total annual exports by one-third. We take a closer look at whether the sanctions will be effective. Also, John Saunders was a steady, calm presence on ESPN and ABC Sports broadcasts for nearly 30 years. But what the public didn't know was his difficult life away from the camera. And, diverse northern urban centers like New York City have long been considered the hub of opportunity for people of all races. However, New York-based writer Reniqua Allen is noticing a new trend among black millennials. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.