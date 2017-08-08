August 8, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 8, 2017 full broadcast, we turn to the latest on a leaked government report that finds that temperatures in the U.S. are rising and human activity is "primarily responsible." Also, since 2010, the federal government and other agencies have spent nearly $400 million on trying to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. We hear about a contest in Michigan offering $1 million for a new solution. Plus, we revisit a conversation with actor William H. Macy, who recently received another Emmy nomination for his role in Showtime's "Shameless." And, millions of Kenyans lined up to vote Tuesday, despite worries about a rigged election and violence. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.