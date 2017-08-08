Here & Now
Support the news
August 8, 2017: Hour 2
In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 8, 2017 full broadcast, we turn to the latest on a leaked government report that finds that temperatures in the U.S. are rising and human activity is "primarily responsible." Also, since 2010, the federal government and other agencies have spent nearly $400 million on trying to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. We hear about a contest in Michigan offering $1 million for a new solution. Plus, we revisit a conversation with actor William H. Macy, who recently received another Emmy nomination for his role in Showtime's "Shameless." And, millions of Kenyans lined up to vote Tuesday, despite worries about a rigged election and violence. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.
This program aired on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
More from Here & Now
Support the news