Here & Now
Support the news
Why Some Black Millennials Are Moving South
Diverse northern urban centers like New York City have long been considered the hub of opportunity for people of all races. But New York-based writer Reniqua Allen (@rnz1) is noticing a new trend among black millennials: They're moving south.
Allen joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about why they're moving, and about public perceptions of racism in the South.
This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news