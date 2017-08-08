Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

In Michigan And Elsewhere, Big Money Goes To Combating Asian Carp

August 08, 2017
This June 22, 2017, file photo provided by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources shows a silver carp that was caught in the Illinois Waterway below T.J. O'Brien Lock and Dam, approximately nine miles away from Lake Michigan. A two-week search turned up no additional Asian carp in a Chicago waterway where the invasive fish recently was found beyond the electric barrier network designed to prevent them from reaching the Great Lakes, officials said Monday July, 10, 2017. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources via AP, File)MoreCloseclosemore
The state of Michigan is offering $1 million for new ideas to keep Asian carp from Lake Michigan. Since 2010, the federal government and other agencies have spent nearly $400 million on trying to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes. A new report from the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers released Monday recommends new security measures.

Molly Flanagan, vice president of policy for the Alliance of the Great Lakes (@A4GL), speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young to share more about Michigan's contest.

This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

