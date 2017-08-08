In Michigan And Elsewhere, Big Money Goes To Combating Asian Carp

The state of Michigan is offering $1 million for new ideas to keep Asian carp from Lake Michigan. Since 2010, the federal government and other agencies have spent nearly $400 million on trying to keep the invasive species out of the Great Lakes. A new report from the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers released Monday recommends new security measures.

Molly Flanagan, vice president of policy for the Alliance of the Great Lakes (@A4GL), speaks with Here & Now's Robin Young to share more about Michigan's contest.