Here & Now
Support the news
Kansas City Considers Raising Minimum Wage, Putting It In Conflict With Legislature
Voters in Kansas City, Missouri, are at the polls Tuesday voting on whether to raise the city's minimum wage. It could put them in direct conflict with the state legislature, which recently voted to forbid cities from doing just that.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets more details on the vote and potential outcome from Brian Ellison (@PTSBrian) of Here & Now contributor KCUR.
This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news