Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Kenyans Head To The Polls Despite Worries About Rigged Election

August 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A Kenya Administration police officer holding a stick monitors access to a polling station at Kariokor Community Centre in Nairobi on Aug. 8, 2017 during general elections. Kenyans were voting in elections headlined by a knife-edge battle between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga that has sent tensions soaring in East Africa's richest economy. (Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A Kenya Administration police officer holding a stick monitors access to a polling station at Kariokor Community Centre in Nairobi on Aug. 8, 2017 during general elections. Kenyans were voting in elections headlined by a knife-edge battle between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga that has sent tensions soaring in East Africa's richest economy. (Luis Tato/AFP/Getty Images)

Millions of Kenyans lined up to vote Tuesday. Questions about the legitimacy of the 2007 election sparked violence, and there are similar worries this time around.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from Eyder Peralta (@eyderp), NPR's East Africa correspondent.

This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news