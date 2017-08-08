Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

William H. Macy Picks Up 4th Emmy Nod For 'Shameless'

August 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
William H. Macy attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)MoreCloseclosemore
William H. Macy attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

Actor William H. Macy recently received his fourth Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Frank Gallagher in Showtime's "Shameless."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits a conversation with Macy (@williamhmacy) from last November about the joys and challenges of the show.

This segment airs on August 8, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news