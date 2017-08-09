August 9, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 9, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on North Korea stepping up its rhetoric against the U.S. from NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Also, music legend Glen Campbell died Tuesday after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 81. Here & Now's Robin Young revisits her 2012 conversation with the country music legend and his wife Kim. And if you're flying to Europe this summer, you may have noticed some new flights from discount foreign carriers — but are they here to stay? We take a closer look at new routes and whether the flights are a sustainable business for low-cost carriers. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.