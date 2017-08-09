Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Chicago Beefs Up High School Graduation Requirement

August 09, 2017
  • Sarah Karp, WBEZ
It used to be that high schools were held accountable for how many students they graduated. In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel took that a step further when he announced this spring that to get a high school diploma, seniors must have a firm written plan for what they are going to do after graduation.

Sarah Karp (@SSKedreporter) from Here & Now contributor WBEZ takes us to one public school that's already started doing that.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

