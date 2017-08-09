Here & Now
Support the news
Chicago Beefs Up High School Graduation Requirement
It used to be that high schools were held accountable for how many students they graduated. In Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel took that a step further when he announced this spring that to get a high school diploma, seniors must have a firm written plan for what they are going to do after graduation.
Sarah Karp (@SSKedreporter) from Here & Now contributor WBEZ takes us to one public school that's already started doing that.
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news