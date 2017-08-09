Here & Now
What Caused The Crash Of 'Comet' On Broadway?
One of the most popular shows on Broadway — "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" — has announced that it will close on Sept. 3.
Ticket sales had been falling precipitously after the scheduled departure in July of star Josh Groban. But the story isn't that simple. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Broadway critic Jeremy Gerard (@jbgerard) of Deadline about the news.
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
