Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What Caused The Crash Of 'Comet' On Broadway?

August 09, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Josh Groban and the cast of "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Josh Groban and the cast of "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812" perform at the 71st annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in New York. (Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

One of the most popular shows on Broadway — "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" — has announced that it will close on Sept. 3.

Ticket sales had been falling precipitously after the scheduled departure in July of star Josh Groban. But the story isn't that simple. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Broadway critic Jeremy Gerard (@jbgerard) of Deadline about the news.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news