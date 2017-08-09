Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Is H.R. McMaster Shaping Foreign Policy In The Trump Administration?

August 09, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
National security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a daily briefing at the White House on July 31, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
National security adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a daily briefing at the White House on July 31, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Amid the fiery rhetoric over North Korea, what role is national security adviser H.R. McMaster playing in shaping foreign policy in the Trump administration? McMaster has been at the center of the simmering debate over Afghanistan this summer.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Washington Post reporter Greg Jaffe (@GregJaffe) about McMaster, the latest on North Korea and the future of America's longest war.

This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news