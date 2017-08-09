Here & Now
How Is H.R. McMaster Shaping Foreign Policy In The Trump Administration?
Amid the fiery rhetoric over North Korea, what role is national security adviser H.R. McMaster playing in shaping foreign policy in the Trump administration? McMaster has been at the center of the simmering debate over Afghanistan this summer.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Washington Post reporter Greg Jaffe (@GregJaffe) about McMaster, the latest on North Korea and the future of America's longest war.
This segment airs on August 9, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
