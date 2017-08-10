In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 10, 2017 full broadcast, we discuss North Korea's tumultuous history with the U.S. and the world with John Feffer of the Institute for Policy Studies. Also, while President Trump has drawn the media's attention, the members of his cabinet have been busy implementing his agenda. We continue our department-by-department check-in on what the cabinet has done so far with a look at Steven Mnuchin and the Treasury Department. And Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson sits down with his favorite childhood DJ Mike Haile to listen to classic summer oldies, including Chicago's "Saturday in the Park." You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.