Lawsuit Accuses CVS Of Charging Insured Customers More For Drugs
A California woman filed a lawsuit Monday against CVS for allegedly charging her more money for a generic drug she purchased with health insurance.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about the lawsuit and its potential impact on the industry.
This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
