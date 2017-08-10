Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Nonprofit Experiments With New Model To Find Jobs For Felons

August 10, 2017
  • Julieta Martinelli, Nashville Public Radio
Felons are in a precarious position when they walk out of prison: They need a job immediately but often have limited experience, a criminal record and no time for extensive training.

A Nashville nonprofit is experimenting with a new model: paying former inmates to become certified so they can take advantage of open construction jobs. Julieta Martinelli (@itsjmartinelli) of Here & Now contributor Nashville Public Radio reports.

This segment airs on August 10, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

