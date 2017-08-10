Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

North Korea: The View From Seoul

August 10, 2017
People watch a television screen showing a video footage of North Korea's latest test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at a railway station in Seoul on July 29, 2017. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
South Korea is trying to tamp down escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States. This comes after reports of North Korea's growing nuclear weapons program and President Trump's warning that the U.S. would respond with "fire and fury."

Yogita Limaye (@yogital), BBC correspondent in Seoul, tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson how this is playing out in South Korea.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

