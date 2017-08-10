Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Wyoming Ranchers Say Federal Regulations Hurt Their Market

August 10, 2017
The Trump administration has been on a mission to reduce regulations, and Wyoming's ranchers would like to be a part of that regulatory relief. In 2015, the Food Freedom Act allowed Wyoming farmers to sell raw poultry, eggs and milk outside state lines, but not beef.

Ranchers say that hurts their business, and that they'd like to sell their beef outside the state because there aren't enough customers in rural Wyoming. Melodie Edwards (@MelodieEdwards3) of Wyoming Public Radio reports.

