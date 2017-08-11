August 11, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 11, 2017 full broadcast, Fox News' Chad Pergram and NPR's Geoff Bennett join us to discuss the week in politics, which was dominated by escalating tension between the U.S. and North Korea, and President Trump's rhetoric. Also, two LGBT advocacy groups have filed the first federal lawsuit against Trump's ban on transgender troops. We hear from one of the lawyers on the case. And Louisiana's governor has declared a state of emergency in New Orleans, with more rain expected in the city through the weekend. We get the latest on what's happening on the ground, and what residents and officials are doing to prepare. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.