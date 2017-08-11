Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 11, 2017: Hour 2

August 11, 2017
In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 11, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Greg Myre joins us to discuss the latest on U.S.-North Korea tensions, and how the current climate compares to previous disputes between the two countries. Also, next week is the 70th anniversary of the partition of India and Pakistan. Moeed Yusuf, associate vice president of the Asia Center at the U.S. Institute of Peace, joins us to consider the partition's legacy in Pakistan. And in Seattle, some companies and organizations — pushed by state and local government — are working to reduce the number of solo-car commutes by charging for parking by the day. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

This program aired on August 11, 2017.

