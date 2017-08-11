Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

For People With Dementia, Fostering Intimacy Can Be Good Medicine

August 11, 2017
  • Kathy Ritchie, KJZZ
The urge to have sex or be intimate with someone doesn't go away with age, or even if that person develops dementia. It's an issue many families face when confronted with such a diagnosis.

But as Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) from Here & Now contributor KJZZ in Phoenix discovered, fostering intimacy can be good medicine.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

