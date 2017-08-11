Here & Now
Support the news
First Federal Lawsuit Filed Against President Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops
President Trump told reporters Thursday that he is doing the military a "great favor" by banning transgender people from serving in the military. Trump announced the ban in tweets last month, citing medical costs and disruption. But so far, it has not been enforced.
Meanwhile, two LGBT advocacy groups have filed the first federal lawsuit against the ban. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jennifer Levi (@JenniferLevi1), director of GLAD's Transgender Rights Project and one of the lawyers on the case.
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news