First Federal Lawsuit Filed Against President Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops

President Trump told reporters Thursday that he is doing the military a "great favor" by banning transgender people from serving in the military. Trump announced the ban in tweets last month, citing medical costs and disruption. But so far, it has not been enforced.

Meanwhile, two LGBT advocacy groups have filed the first federal lawsuit against the ban. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jennifer Levi (@JenniferLevi1), director of GLAD's Transgender Rights Project and one of the lawyers on the case.