First Federal Lawsuit Filed Against President Trump's Ban On Transgender Troops

August 11, 2017
President Trump's tweeter feed is photographed on a mobile phone in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Trump’s tweets declaring transgender individuals unwelcome in his military has plunged the Pentagon into a legal and moral quagmire, seeing off a flurry of meetings to devise a new policy that could lead to hundreds of service members being discharged. (J. David Ake/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump told reporters Thursday that he is doing the military a "great favor" by banning transgender people from serving in the military. Trump announced the ban in tweets last month, citing medical costs and disruption. But so far, it has not been enforced.

Meanwhile, two LGBT advocacy groups have filed the first federal lawsuit against the ban. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Jennifer Levi (@JenniferLevi1), director of GLAD's Transgender Rights Project and one of the lawyers on the case.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

