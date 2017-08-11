Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Rapper Latrell James Makes Good Go Around

August 11, 2017
Latrell James at WBUR. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
A new Cheerios commercial called "Good Goes Round" features the music of hip-hop artist Latrell James. James grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and his experience comes out in some of his other, less-commercial music.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with James (@IamLatrellJames) about his music, influences and receiving national attention.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

