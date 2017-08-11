Here & Now
Rapper Latrell James Makes Good Go Around
A new Cheerios commercial called "Good Goes Round" features the music of hip-hop artist Latrell James. James grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and his experience comes out in some of his other, less-commercial music.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with James (@IamLatrellJames) about his music, influences and receiving national attention.
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
