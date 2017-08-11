Social Media Buzz: From Jeffrey Lord To Ethnicity Filter

CNN fired conservative commentator and political strategist Jeffrey Lord on Thursday after he tweeted a Nazi salute. Lord has been a defender of President Trump, once describing him as "Churchillian."

