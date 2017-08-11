Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Social Media Buzz: From Jeffrey Lord To Ethnicity Filter

August 11, 2017
CNN fired conservative commentator and political strategist Jeffrey Lord on Thursday after he tweeted a Nazi salute. Lord has been a defender of President Trump, once describing him as "Churchillian."

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Al Jazeera English's Femi Oke (@FemiOke) about Lord's firing, and about other news that's being discussed online, including a controversial ethnicity filter on FaceApp.

This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

