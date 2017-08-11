Here & Now
Support the news
Social Media Buzz: From Jeffrey Lord To Ethnicity Filter
CNN fired conservative commentator and political strategist Jeffrey Lord on Thursday after he tweeted a Nazi salute. Lord has been a defender of President Trump, once describing him as "Churchillian."
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Al Jazeera English's Femi Oke (@FemiOke) about Lord's firing, and about other news that's being discussed online, including a controversial ethnicity filter on FaceApp.
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news