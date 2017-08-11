Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

SoundCloud Avoids Shutdown With New Investment

August 11, 2017 Updated August 11, 2017 1:20 PM
SoundCloud investors voted Friday to invest $170 million in the streaming service. The web audio platform, known as a hub for independent musicians, has struggled to get funding over the last year, and in July around 40 percent of staffers were laid off.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Michael Regan (@Reganonymous) of Bloomberg News about SoundCloud's future.

