Usain Bolt Bids Farewell At World Championships

One of sports' biggest stars, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, will run his final race at the World Track and Field Championships in London on Saturday as part of the Jamaican relay team. He hopes to go out on top, but he's already been beaten in his specialty, the 100-meter, after being bested by American runners Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with BBC sports correspondent Alex Capstick (@Cappo61) about Bolt's retirement.

