Washington, D.C. Looks To Diversify Its Monuments
Washington, D.C. is famous for the statues and monuments that fill the city's parks, traffic circles and public spaces. Many of the statues honor U.S. presidents and generals, and international heroes, but there aren't that many that celebrate local legends — particularly people of color and women.
As Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) from Here & Now contributor WAMU reports, some residents say it's time to diversify.
This segment airs on August 11, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
