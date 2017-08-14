Alabama Republicans Hold Primary To Fill Jeff Sessions' Senate Seat

Alabama voters go to the polls Tuesday with an increasingly heated Republican primary underway to fill the seat left empty when Jeff Sessions was appointed attorney general.

Right now that job is held by Sen. Luther Strange, who is backed by key players in Washington, including President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But it's not going to be an easy win for Strange: His top challenger is former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, unseated twice from the bench on religious stances he's taken.

Gigi Douban (@gdouban) from Here & Now contributor WBHM in Birmingham has the story.