In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 14, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest news and reaction from Charlottesville, Virgina, in the wake of violence between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters at a rally over the weekend. Also, in a few weeks, teenagers will stumble bleary eyed and yawning into middle and high schools to beat that early morning bell. But in California, that could change by 2020. And we hear more about the state of Indiana stepping in to rescue a privately run highway project that's two years behind schedule and far from complete.