August 14, 2017: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 14, 2017 full broadcast, we continue coverage of news from Charlottesville, Virginia, speaking with Kerry Haynie of Duke University about race and the White House's response to violence over the weekend. Also, Oren Segal of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism joins us to take a look at the white supremacist groups behind the rally. Plus, we look at how the Pakistan-India partition has been portrayed by India's film industry through the years. And we hear from the author of a new book on the Treaty of Versailles about how the agreement was assembled and why its legacy has been mixed. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.