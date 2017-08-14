Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

In Indiana, State Steps In To Rescue Private Highway Project

August 14, 2017
The state of Indiana has had to rescue a privately run highway project that is two years behind schedule and far from complete. Back in 2014, then-Gov. Mike Pence touted the project as innovative because Indiana hired a company to build the final stretch of Interstate 69 in an agreement called a public-private partnership. But now, the state has had to take it over.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kaitlin Lange (@kaitlin_lange), statehouse bureau reporter for The Indianapolis Star, about what's happened.

This segment airs on August 14, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

