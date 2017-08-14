Music From The Show

Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 14, 2017
Blonde Redhead, "Mind To Be Had"
Manila Killah, "All I Want"
Northcape, "Eukaryote"
The Sound Carries, "This Is Normal"
Lovage, "Pit Stop"
Satin Jackets, "For Day"
Do Make Say Think, "Say"
Madona, "Borderline"
Geoglyphs, "Wavelength"
Beck, "Tropicalia"
The Sea And Cake, "Leaf"
Stavroz, "Moser"
Air, "Dirty Trip"
MF Doom, "Camphor"
Lexer, "Till Dawn"
Jeff Parker, "Mannerisms"
Yes, "Heart Of The Sunrise"
Ben Folds Five, "Hospital Song"

