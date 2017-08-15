August 15, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 15, 2017 full broadcast, we continue to discuss the political reverberations from the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend, including news of additional CEOs resigning from President Trump's American Manufacturing Council. Also, author Peter Brannen examines the five mass extinctions in the history of the Earth in his new book "The Ends of the World." He joins the program to share what happened to cause these crises and to determine what our future might bring. And, we speak with the founder of a Facebook group for "elder orphans" — those over the age of 55 living without a spouse or kids. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.