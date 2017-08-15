Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

August 15, 2017
The elder orphans Facebook group has gained 5,000 users since it began last year. Pictured: Mary Devlin uses a laptop computer on Nov. 1, 2007 in London. (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Are you an "elder orphan?" Also called unbefriended adults, they are people aging alone, without kids.

But now, they have a Facebook group with about 5,000 users since it began last year. You have to be 55 or over, live without a spouse and not have children. Or, if you do, they have to either be estranged or live far away.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the founder of the Facebook group for elder orphans, Carol Marak (@Carebuzz), who's also a columnist and editor at SeniorCare.com.

This segment aired on August 15, 2017.

