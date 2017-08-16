August 16, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 16, 2017 full broadcast, NPR's Domenico Montanaro joins us to discuss reaction to President Trump's Tuesday press conference, in which he once again said there's blame on "both sides" for the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend. Also, as newsrooms around the country turn to computer algorithms, Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd got to thinking about his own future in the business. He takes us to the Washington Post newsroom, where a news-writing algorithm is already producing stories. And we dig into the history of white supremacist groups in the U.S. with historians Ed Ayers and Nathan Connolly, co-hosts of the podcast BackStory. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.