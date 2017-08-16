Philippines Ramps Up Drug War

Police in the Philippines killed more than 30 people in drug raids over a 24-hour period this week. It's thought to be the single-largest death toll in one day in the controversial drug war launched by President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with BBC correspondent Howard Johnson (@howardrjohnson), who's in Manila.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.