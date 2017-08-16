Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Philippines Ramps Up Drug War

August 16, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses delegates at the closing ceremony of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and its 50th Grand Celebration, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte addresses delegates at the closing ceremony of the 50th ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting and its 50th Grand Celebration, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017, at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. (Bullit Marquez/AP)

Police in the Philippines killed more than 30 people in drug raids over a 24-hour period this week. It's thought to be the single-largest death toll in one day in the controversial drug war launched by President Rodrigo Duterte last year.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with BBC correspondent Howard Johnson (@howardrjohnson), who's in Manila.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news