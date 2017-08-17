August 17, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we take a look at President Trump once again commenting on the effort to remove Confederate statues around the country, and why White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is making headlines Thursday, with NPR's Ron Elving. Also, NPR Asia editor Nishant Dahiya joins us with his picks for books that best illuminate the topic of partition, 70 years after British-ruled India was divided into India and Pakistan. And as sky-watchers look up to observe the total solar eclipse on Monday, what will animals be doing below? We check in with Vicki Croke, host of WBUR's The Wild Life blog. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.