In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 17, 2017 full broadcast, we get an update on a van slamming into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district. Also, Vice News Tonight correspondent Elle Reeve spent last weekend embedded with the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virgina. She joins Here & Now's Robin Young to describe what she saw. And fresh local corn is in season at farmers markets all over the country, and our resident chef Kathy Gunst has been taking advantage. She joins us with recipes and ideas, from a sautéed corn salad to buttermilk cornbread.