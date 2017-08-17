Police Say Barcelona Van Attack Was Terrorism

Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the van incident in Barcelona as a terror attack. A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from the BBC's Rich Preston (@RichPreston).

With reporting from The Associated Press

