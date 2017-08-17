Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Police Say Barcelona Van Attack Was Terrorism

August 17, 2017
Injured people are treated in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (Oriol Duran/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the van incident in Barcelona as a terror attack. A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from the BBC's Rich Preston (@RichPreston).

With reporting from The Associated Press

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

