Police Say Barcelona Van Attack Was Terrorism
Police in Spain have confirmed they are investigating the van incident in Barcelona as a terror attack. A van slammed into pedestrians on Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, which is normally packed at the height of the summer tourist season.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from the BBC's Rich Preston (@RichPreston).
With reporting from The Associated Press
This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.
