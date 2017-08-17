Here & Now
Home Runs Are Flying Out Of Major League Ballparks At Record Pace
Players in Major League Baseball's American and National leagues have already hit more than 4,000 home runs this season. If that pace continues they'll break the single-season record of 5,693 set in 2000.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about baseball's power surge.
This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
