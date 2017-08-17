Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Home Runs Are Flying Out Of Major League Ballparks At Record Pace

August 17, 2017
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on Aug. 5, 2017 in Atlanta. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Players in Major League Baseball's American and National leagues have already hit more than 4,000 home runs this season. If that pace continues they'll break the single-season record of 5,693 set in 2000.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about baseball's power surge.

This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

