This New Haven Youth Pops Wheelies For A Cause

August 17, 2017
  • Phoebe Petrovic
CJ Gee has a reputation for popping wheelies on New Haven streets. Normally, he rides a pedal bike. (Courtesy Chasan Hall)MoreCloseclosemore
Have you ever driven down a city street and seen someone zoom past on a dirt bike, popping wheelies next to taxis and trucks? How about 10, 50 or 200 of them? In cities like Atlanta, Baltimore and Cleveland, urban dirt biking has caused rifts between young people, drivers and police, with large groups congregating for daredevil ride-outs on busy roads.

But in New Haven, Connecticut, one rider is using the bike trick to organize the community in a more positive way. Here & Now's Phoebe Petrovic (@phoebepetrovic) has the story.

This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

