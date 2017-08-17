This New Haven Youth Pops Wheelies For A Cause

Have you ever driven down a city street and seen someone zoom past on a dirt bike, popping wheelies next to taxis and trucks? How about 10, 50 or 200 of them? In cities like Atlanta, Baltimore and Cleveland, urban dirt biking has caused rifts between young people, drivers and police, with large groups congregating for daredevil ride-outs on busy roads.

But in New Haven, Connecticut, one rider is using the bike trick to organize the community in a more positive way. Here & Now's Phoebe Petrovic (@phoebepetrovic) has the story.