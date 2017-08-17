Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Mass Burials Held After Devastating Sierra Leone Mudslide

August 17, 2017
Search and rescue team members and soldiers operate near a mudslide site and damaged building near Freetown on Aug. 15, 2017, after landslides struck the capital of the west African state of Sierra Leone. (Mohamed Saidu BAH/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Mass burials are being held Thursday for those killed by a mudslide and flooding in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. At least 600 people are missing and more than 400 are dead after Monday's devastating natural disaster in a country that has been ravaged by civil war and the deadly Ebola virus.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with the BBC's Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana), who is in Sierra Leone, about the country's attempts to manage this crisis.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

