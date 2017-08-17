Mass Burials Held After Devastating Sierra Leone Mudslide

Mass burials are being held Thursday for those killed by a mudslide and flooding in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. At least 600 people are missing and more than 400 are dead after Monday's devastating natural disaster in a country that has been ravaged by civil war and the deadly Ebola virus.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with the BBC's Umaru Fofana (@UmaruFofana), who is in Sierra Leone, about the country's attempts to manage this crisis.

