What 'Economic War With China' Could Mean For The U.S.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a recent interview with The American Prospect that the U.S. is "at economic war with China." He also added his opinions on recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and North Korea.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about recent research about what economic tension with China could mean for the U.S. economy.