What 'Economic War With China' Could Mean For The U.S.
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said in a recent interview with The American Prospect that the U.S. is "at economic war with China." He also added his opinions on recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and North Korea.
Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about recent research about what economic tension with China could mean for the U.S. economy.
This segment airs on August 17, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
