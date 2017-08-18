August 18, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Aug. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we get an update from the BBC's Bahman Kalbasi on the latest in Spain, after police moved to counter a second terrorist attack early Friday morning in Cambrils, southwest of Barcelona. Also, NPR's Ron Elving and CNN's Juana Summers join us to take a look at the week in politics, which was dominated by reaction to President Trump's comments on violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. And will cloud cover obstruct your view of Monday's total solar eclipse? We take a look at the forecast with Jen Carfagno of The Weather Channel. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.