In hour two of Here & Now's Aug. 18, 2017 full broadcast, we get the latest on terror attacks in Spain from NPR's Frank Langfitt in Barcelona. Also, St. Joseph, Missouri — population 75,000 — is expecting more than 100,000 visitors for the solar eclipse on Monday. We hear how the city and its residents are getting ready for a total eclipse of the heartland. And the bell in the British Parliament's iconic clock tower has been ringing since 1859, but it will fall silent on Monday. The BBC's Rich Preston tells us why.