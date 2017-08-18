Here & Now
In Boston, Police Prepare For Potential Violence At 'Free Speech' Rally
Plans to "March on Google" in cities across the country this weekend have been postponed. But in Boston, one previously scheduled rally for freedom of speech will go on.
Authorities are taking a number of precautions to ensure the event doesn't break into violence. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Bruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) of Here & Now contributor WBUR.
This segment aired on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
