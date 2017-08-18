Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

In Boston, Police Prepare For Potential Violence At 'Free Speech' Rally

August 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a news conference Monday about a planned free speech rally Saturday. Gov. Charlie Baker looks on. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh speaks at a news conference Monday about a planned free speech rally Saturday. Gov. Charlie Baker looks on. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Plans to "March on Google" in cities across the country this weekend have been postponed. But in Boston, one previously scheduled rally for freedom of speech will go on.

Authorities are taking a number of precautions to ensure the event doesn't break into violence. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Bruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) of Here & Now contributor WBUR.

This segment aired on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news