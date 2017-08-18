Here & Now
KKK Leader Threatens To 'Burn' Hispanic Journalist Interviewing Him
Univision's Ilia Calderón recently interviewed a leader of the Ku Klux Klan at his home in North Carolina.
Calderón (@iliacalderon) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss what she learned about the KKK and how it informs her understanding of hate groups, post-Charlottesville.
This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
