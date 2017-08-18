Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

KKK Leader Threatens To 'Burn' Hispanic Journalist Interviewing Him

August 18, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Univision's Ilia Calderón interviewing Christopher Barker, imperial wizard of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, in North Carolina. (Courtesy Univision)MoreCloseclosemore
Univision's Ilia Calderón interviewing Christopher Barker, imperial wizard of the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, in North Carolina. (Courtesy Univision)

Univision's Ilia Calderón recently interviewed a leader of the Ku Klux Klan at his home in North Carolina.

Calderón (@iliacalderon) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss what she learned about the KKK and how it informs her understanding of hate groups, post-Charlottesville.

This segment airs on August 18, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news