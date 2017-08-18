Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

London's Big Ben To Go Silent For 4 Years

August 18, 2017
Scaffolding is placed during renovation work on the Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster, London, Thursday Aug. 17, 2017. The 13.5 British ton (15.1 U.S. ton, 13.7 metric ton) bell has sounded the time almost uninterrupted since 1859, but it's due to fall silent on Monday so repairs can be carried out on the Victorian clock and the Elizabeth Tower. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The bell in the British Parliament's iconic clock tower has been ringing since 1859, but it will fall silent on Monday. That's because repair work needs to be done on Parliament buildings, and it's supposed to last four years.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Rich Preston (@RichPreston) in London.

This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

