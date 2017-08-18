Here & Now
London's Big Ben To Go Silent For 4 Years
The bell in the British Parliament's iconic clock tower has been ringing since 1859, but it will fall silent on Monday. That's because repair work needs to be done on Parliament buildings, and it's supposed to last four years.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the BBC's Rich Preston (@RichPreston) in London.
